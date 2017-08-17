Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Competition by Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, “Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook”.

The vacation ownership industry, also referred to as the timeshare industry, enables consumers to share ownership of a fully furnished vacation accommodation. Typically, the consumer purchases either a title to a fraction of a unit or a right to use a property for a specific period of time. This is referred to as a Vacation Ownership Interest or VOI. VOIs are generally sold through weekly intervals or points based systems. Under the weekly intervals system, owners can use a specific unit at a specific resort often during a specific week of the year. Under the points based system, owners often have advanced reservation rights for a particular destination, but are free to redeem their points for various unit types and/or locations.

This sector was once dominated by private developers selling one-week fee intervals, but now includes publicly-traded hospitality companies actively developing a full range of offerings at different price points in resort and urban destinations. An increase in the factors like occupancy rates, average daily rate (ADR), and revenue per available room (RevPAR) have made significant contribution to the growth of the industry.

The key factors driving the growth of vacation ownership market are accelerating economic growth, rising employed population in the US, growing urban population and rising high net worth individual & wealth. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are rapid growth in vacation ownership, introduction of smartphone keys, introduction of new management services and increased emphasis on health and well-being. However, the expansion of vacation ownership market is hindered by increasing competition, technological issues and declining consumer confidence.

The report “Global Vacation Ownership Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with markets of the US. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. and Diamond Resorts International. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

