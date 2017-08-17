Life Insurance in Austria Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in the Life Insurance Industry 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled "Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities".

Synopsis

'Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Austrian life insurance segment.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review (2011–2015) and forecast periods (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Austrian life insurance segment, including:

• The segment’s growth prospects by life insurance category

• Key trends, drivers and challenges for the segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy and demographics

• The various distribution channels in the segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the segment

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Austrian insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Austria:

• It provides historical values for the segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Austria.

• It profiles the top life insurance companies in Austria and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• On January 3, 2017, the new guidelines on product oversight and governance arrangements became law and would be implemented by 2018.

• On September 27, 2016, Austria's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FMA) reduced the maximum authorized interest rate in new classic life insurance contracts from 1.0% to 0.5%, becoming effective from January 1, 2017.

• In October 2015, the FMA passed the Regulation on Information Requirements, which mandated the clear and transparent presentation of information prior to and upon signing a life insurance contract.

• Austria’s life segment is concentrated, with the 10 leading insurers accounting for 78.9% of the segment’s total gross written premium in 2015.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Sub-Segment

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Governance, Risk and Compliance

9 Databook

10 Definitions and Methodology

11 About Timetric

