Augment your Reality with AAEON's ACP-1000 series

Connecting the Internet of Things one touch panel at a time

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major developer of Industry 4.0 computing solutions, AAEON launches the ACP product line, a series of elegantly designed, highly customizable touch panel PCs that will consolidate system integration, IoT and smart home applications, as well as providing a more flexible option for product lifecycle management and smart factory processes.

The ACP panel PCs are the first of their kind on the current market that are powered by the ApolloLake. These multitouch panel PCs support Linux, Windows 10 and Android systems, and provide stunning visuals, mixed memory support and heightened efficiency output. Comparatively small, the ACP series stand at 7 and 10.1 inches respectively. This scaling down of the form factor ensures that customization is far easier and less time consuming, which lowers production costs drastically for the customer. In addition, the smaller design enables seamless deployment in scenarios such as smart homes and smart offices, whilst the industrial-grade product specifications facilitate maximum efficiency and output despite the reduction in size and form.

Much like AAEON’s other panel PCs, the durable ACPs offers a thermal management system that boosts airflow and cool air circulation, along with a robust aluminum casing which protects the panel from external wear and tear, whilst the IP 65 Front Bezel Design offers a steely layer of protection against environmental nuisances such as dust mites and water. Flexible and complete I/O port support is provided to supplement maximum connectivity to outer devices, and to facilitate easy, cost-effective customization. The new design offers voltage protection against surge spikes and short circuits, and operates within DC 9~30 Vdc.

"With its small form factor, enhanced longevity and industrial-grade components, the ACP is ideal for applications in Industry 4.0, from product line management to smart city power grids, and other forms of data-driven service management," said Alan Chou, Product Manager of AAEON's System Platform Division (SPD). “In a narrower context, it’s your best choice for high EMI panel PC systems, kiosks, and smart factory HMIs. It really offers you bang for your buck as it is very reasonably priced and easy to customize, which greatly eliminates product turnaround times as well as manufacturing costs, and just the general hassle that usually comes with customizing bigger industrial touch panels.”

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of professional intelligent IoT solutions. Committed to innovative engineering, AAEON provides reliable and high quality computing platforms, including industrial motherboards and systems, industrial displays, rugged tablets, embedded controllers, network appliances and related accessories, as well as integrated solutions. AAEON also has the hardware and services for premier OEM/ODMs and system integrators, worldwide. Being an Associate Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, AAEON offers customized end-to-end services from the initial product conceptualization and board product development to mass manufacturing and after-sales service programs. Peruse AAEON’s expansive line of products and services by visiting www.aaeon.com.