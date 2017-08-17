Data Discovery Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Developments and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Data Discovery market, analyzes and researches the Data Discovery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Tableau Software

Alteryx

Logi Analytics

TIBCO Software Inc.

Pentaho Corporation

QlikTech International AB

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Inc.

ClearStory Data

SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Data Discovery can be split into

Web

Desktop

Mobile

Market segment by Application, Data Discovery can be split into

Public Sector

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Energy

Automobile

Others

