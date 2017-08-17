'The Millennial Banking Recipe’ - Aspire Systems Announces its New Awareness Campaign for Bankers

A series of unique initiatives to empower bankers with the knowledge, tools and strategies that can help them stay relevant in the new Millennial age.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems , a global provider of digital transformation services to banks, today launched a new awareness campaign titled “The Millennial Banking Recipe.” The objective of the initiative is to provide a platform for bankers worldwide to discuss the potential way forward in bridging the gap between banks and Millennials. It takes an in-depth look at what this expanding customer segment is looking for from their banks as partners in financial growth and what banks can do to take their Millennial strategy to the next level.“53% of Millennials don’t believe their bank offers them anything unique, according to the Millennial Disruption Index. Their preferences and lifestyle represent a dramatic shift that’s just getting started. It’s now time for banks to think beyond conventional approaches not just in terms of technology, but also in terms of delivering new ways to meet their evolving banking needs.” said Srini Peyyalamitta, BFS Head at Aspire Systems.The campaign includes four exclusive types of engagements with bankers:•The Millennial Bankers’ League– A platform where CIOs, Chief Digital Officers etc. can have a constructive dialog on the challenges facing banks when dealing with Millennial customers and the ways to successfully address them.•Flix– A monthly thought provoking video series to help bankers clarify their understanding and identify digital services to win over Millennials. Scoop – A monthly newsletter covering banks worldwide and their initiatives in improving their Millennial banking experience journeys. Outlook –A detailed study to understand the actual use of various hyped technologies and whether they really help banks to engage and grow their Millennial customer base.“This campaign demonstrates our commitment to help banks tap into Millennial financial behaviors in order to capitalize on this growing and influential generation “, noted Srini.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems works with some of the world’s most innovative banking enterprises and fintechs, helping them leverage technology in Aspire’s specific areas of expertise. Aspire System’s services include Digital Experience Solutions, Product Engineering, Enterprise Solutions, Independent Testing Services and IT Infrastructure & Application Support Services. The company currently has over 1,500 employees, over 100 customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. The company has a growing presence in the US, UK, India, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eighth time in a row, Aspire has been selected as ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

