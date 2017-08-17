BeOne Packages Blockchain Technology and Online Education into One, Announces ICO
BeOne’s implementation of blockchain technology revolutionizes online education and course delivery by making it affordable and accessible to everyone.MOSCOW, MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeOne, the Russian blockchain start-up is revolutionizing online education and course delivery by creating a distributed ledger backed platform. The BeOne platform is designed to offer a range of courses to users with different educational backgrounds in various domains. The platform, currently undergoing closed alpha testing has announced the launch of its ICO campaign to raise the necessary funds to build a comprehensive finished product.
Users on BeOne can teach or learn a wide array of skills, starting from cooking to photography. The platform is designed keeping the needs of students and instructors in mind. The platform makes it easier for instructors to create and share informative education content of various types at a fraction of the cost while earning better returns than any other online course platform out there. Meanwhile, users/students can lay their hands upon exhaustive course content for a small fee.
BeOne users can take part in the webinars hosted on the platforms, avail one-on-one consultations a get immediate answers to their queries. When it comes to courses, they can just purchase a particular module of significance based on their needs instead of paying for the whole course. The platform also allows users to search for like-minded people and join interest groups to learn together. For instructors and course creators, BeOne has a broad range of monetization models that charge commission not higher than 10%, which is the least in the industry.
The BeOne ICO is set to go live on August 28, 2017, at 12:00 (MSK). During the month-long crowdsale, investors can purchase the platform’s tokens by depositing BTC, ETH, LTC or DASH. The BeOne tokens serve as the mode of transactions on the platform. The platform has set a maximum cap of 10 million tokens out of which 9 million will be available for purchase during the crowdsale.
BeOne has an attractive bonus option in place for early bird investors. Those investing during the first three hours of the ICO stand to gain a 50% discount on the token purchase. Following which, the tokens will be made available at a 20% discount for the next 72 hours.
Out of all the funds raised during the ICO, BeOne will allocate 50% for marketing, 20% for development, 20% for onboarding instructors and the rest 10% for operating expenses. More information about the education platform and the ICO is available on the company’s website.
Based out of Russia, BeOne is an innovative decentralized online learning platform that enables users to make money by sharing skills, knowledge, and experience. The company is striving to make online educational resources more affordable and readily accessible to people of all age groups across various domains.
