IoT Analytics Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global IoT Analytics Market 2017

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global IoT Analytics Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , August 17, 2017

This report studies the global IoT Analytics market, analyzes and researches the IoT Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
IBM Corporation (US) 
Microsoft Corporation (US) 
Oracle Corporation (US) 
SAP SE (Germany) 
Cisco SystemsInc. (US) 
Dell TechnologiesInc. (US) 
GoogleInc.(US) 
Amazon Web Services (US) 
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) 
PTCInc. (US)HitachiLtd. (Japan) 
Teradata Corporation (US) 
Salesforce.comInc. (US) 
Greenwave SystemsInc. (US)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, IoT Analytics can be split into 
By Component 
By Analytics Type 
By Deployment Model 
By Organization Size

Market segment by Application, IoT Analytics can be split into 
Manufacturing 
Retail and eCommerce 
Government and defense 
Healthcare and life sciences 
Energy and utilities 
Telecommunications and IT 
Transportation and logistics 
Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global IoT Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of IoT Analytics 
1.1 IoT Analytics Market Overview 
1.1.1 IoT Analytics Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global IoT Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 IoT Analytics Market by Type 
1.3.1 By Component 
1.3.2 By Analytics Type 
1.3.3 By Deployment Model 
1.3.4 By Organization Size 
1.4 IoT Analytics Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Manufacturing 
1.4.2 Retail and eCommerce 
1.4.3 Government and defense 
1.4.4 Healthcare and life sciences 
1.4.5 Energy and utilities 
1.4.6 Telecommunications and IT 
1.4.7 Transportation and logistics 
1.4.8 Other

2 Global IoT Analytics Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 IoT Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 IBM Corporation (US) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Oracle Corporation (US) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 SAP SE (Germany) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Cisco SystemsInc. (US) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Dell TechnologiesInc. (US) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 GoogleInc.(US) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Amazon Web Services (US) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 PTCInc. (US)HitachiLtd. (Japan) 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 IoT Analytics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Teradata Corporation (US) 
3.12 Salesforce.comInc. (US) 
3.13 Greenwave SystemsInc. (US)

Continued….

