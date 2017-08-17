Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Network-Attached Storage 2017 Global Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2022 | Business

WiseGuy Market Research Report

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 ” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Network-Attached Storage SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022

This report studies the global Network-Attached Storage market, analyzes and researches the Network-Attached Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Dell EMC (US), NetApp, Inc. (US) 
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US) 
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US) 
Western Digital Corporation (US) 
NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan) 
Buffalo Americas (US) 
Seagate Technology PLC. (US) 
QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1763617-global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022                                                                                       

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Network-Attached Storage can be split into 
Scale-up 
Scale-out

Market segment by Application, Network-Attached Storage can be split into 
BFSI 
Telecommunications & ITeS 
Consumer Goods & Retail 
Others

 Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1763617-global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022                

Table Of Contents

Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Network-Attached Storage 
1.1 Network-Attached Storage Market Overview 
1.1.1 Network-Attached Storage Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Network-Attached Storage Market by Type 
1.3.1 Scale-up 
1.3.2 Scale-out 
1.4 Network-Attached Storage Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 BFSI 
1.4.2 Telecommunications & ITeS 
1.4.3 Consumer Goods & Retail 
1.4.4 Others

2 Global Network-Attached Storage Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Network-Attached Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Dell EMC (US), NetApp, Inc. (US) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Western Digital Corporation (US) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Buffalo Americas (US) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Seagate Technology PLC. (US) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017) 
4.1 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size by Type (2012-2017) 
4.2 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 
4.3 Potential Application of Network-Attached Storage in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Network-Attached Storage

5 United States Network-Attached Storage Development Status and Outlook 
5.1 United States Network-Attached Storage Market Size (2012-2017) 
5.2 United States Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Network-Attached Storage Development Status and Outlook 
6.1 EU Network-Attached Storage Market Size (2012-2017) 
6.2 EU Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Network-Attached Storage Development Status and Outlook 
7.1 Japan Network-Attached Storage Market Size (2012-2017) 
7.2 Japan Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

 Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1763617-global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022   

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Network-Attached Storage 2017 Global Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2022 | Business
Global Duck Meats Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Managed Security Service Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type, Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
View All Stories From This Author