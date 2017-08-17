Network-Attached Storage 2017 Global Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2022 | Business

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 ” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Network-Attached Storage SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022

This report studies the global Network-Attached Storage market, analyzes and researches the Network-Attached Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Dell EMC (US), NetApp, Inc. (US)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US)

Western Digital Corporation (US)

NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Buffalo Americas (US)

Seagate Technology PLC. (US)

QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1763617-global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Network-Attached Storage can be split into

Scale-up

Scale-out

Market segment by Application, Network-Attached Storage can be split into

BFSI

Telecommunications & ITeS

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1763617-global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table Of Contents

Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Network-Attached Storage

1.1 Network-Attached Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Network-Attached Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Network-Attached Storage Market by Type

1.3.1 Scale-up

1.3.2 Scale-out

1.4 Network-Attached Storage Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Telecommunications & ITeS

1.4.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Network-Attached Storage Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Network-Attached Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dell EMC (US), NetApp, Inc. (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Western Digital Corporation (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Buffalo Americas (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Seagate Technology PLC. (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Network-Attached Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Network-Attached Storage Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Network-Attached Storage in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Network-Attached Storage

5 United States Network-Attached Storage Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Network-Attached Storage Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Network-Attached Storage Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Network-Attached Storage Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Network-Attached Storage Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Network-Attached Storage Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan Network-Attached Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1763617-global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)