Day Yacht Charters Brings Luxury Sea Travel to New England

Day Yacht Charters, a luxury boat rental company, is pleased to introduce the New England region to its vast portfolio of exotic yachting destinations.

No matter how many times I have been on the water on the open seas it never gets old.” — James Knight

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New England region is located in the upper part of the United States and consists of such states such as Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island. The area was chosen because of the breath-taking scenery, historical towns, rich history, and sandy beaches. In addition to the beautiful landscape, the region has a well-known reputation for its culinary dishes that involves fresh seafood.

Vacationers looking to charter a luxury yacht in New England for their getaway have the option of booking different types of yachts based on their needs. Yacht rentals are available for a variety of events such as birthdays, weddings, corporate events, romantic getaways, and fishing. All yachts include crew, snorkeling gear, entertainment systems, water, ice, and soft drinks, catering also available.

“We are pleased to introduce this destination to our clients,” says James Knight CEO and co-founder for Day Yacht Charters. “We felt New England’s rich history and the picturesque scenery was the perfect destination to add to our growing portfolio. Our company strives to make each person’s retreat a magical and memorable experience and combining our New England luxury yacht Rentals with a region such as New England is sure to make our clients trip an unforgettable one.” Join us on your next New England vacation. New England Yacht charters and Luxury Boat Rentals.