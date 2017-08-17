Singapore Memories – Perfumes dedicated to flora, culture and leaders of Singapore

Perfect souvenir from singapore Peranakan Oud Perfect souvenir from singapore

Singapore Memories (www.Singapore-Memories.com) has announced the launch of 6 new fragrant souvenirs, inspired by orchids.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Memories (www.Singapore-Memories.com) has announced the launch of 6 new fragrant souvenirs named ‘Aranda 1965’ , ‘Vanda 1981’ , ‘One Degree North’ , ‘Orchids By The Bay’ , ‘Peranakan Oud’ and ‘The Orient’.

The fragrances are manufactured in Singapore and have been inspired by “Native Orchids of Singapore”.

They have been designed for residents to admire the amazing floral heritage Singapore once had. At the same time, they make a perfect souvenir for visitors, retelling a Singaporean Story.

Cost ranges from $28 (18ml EDT) to $168 (100ml EDP). Several options are sizes available to choose from.

About “Vanda 1981” : Vanda Orchids are the most natural choice for perfumery notes, because of its soft, haunting, and feminine fragrance. Vanda Mimi Palmer and hybrids can smell from sweet-jasmine to powdery, sometimes almost like a baby-powder.

1981 is a symbolic year in Singaporean history. and significant in many ways, but most especially because by this time Singapore was clearly on its way to become a 1st world city.

Changi airport had opened its doors; Traveller’s Palms were in full bloom; Singapore River was almost clean; The port was already the 2nd busiest in the world; And a “courtesy campaign” had been started, which today is called “The Kindness Movement”.

Whole lot of other good things started, laying the foundation for good, happy future.

Vanda 1981- This is a mischievous yet gentle Vanda perfume, for a smart and curious young lady, ready to explore the world.

One of the most famous Singaporean Vanda is Vanda Miss Joaquim, the national flower. It was picked from among 40 flowers, particularly for its vibrant colours, hardiness and resilience – qualities which reflect the Singapore spirit. Other famous Vanda includes Vanda Shah Rukh Khan; Vanda William Catherine amongst a very long list.

About “Peranakan Oud” :

Peranakan Oud is the very heart of our collection. This unisex, deep soul-searching, unexpected and poetic scent is a collection of unique and surprising olfactory notes, which freely explore new facets of emotion.

Peranakan Oud” is inspired by the Peranakan culture and takes its base notes from Oud combined with soft Tonka bean, Praline and Green Tobacco leaves.

It touches the heart and speak directly to the senses, with sobriety and intensity. As someone told us, "The scent of refined, tender, warm and woody Oud can only be experienced, not explained."

Peranakan - Peranakan literally means "Child of the Land". Today it is often used to describe families with Strait's Chinese and Malay partners, fusing the two dissimilar cultures into one. This perfume celebrates the unique aromas of the Peranakan culture. Many Peranakans trace their origins to 15th-century Malacca.

Peranakan males are known as “Babas” while the females are known as “Nonyas”.

Peranakan Oud- This is a unisex fragrance, designed for Peranakans, Malays and visitors from Europe and Gulf.

Oud- Oud oil is distilled from Agarwood, and is one of the most expensive ingredient

in perfumery. Perhaps it is also the most mysterious. Oud forms in the trunk of a Aquilaria tree, when resin-feeding beetle infects it. In response to the infection, the tree produces this material in self-defence in order to suppress the “infection". The infected wood starts to change colour, going from pale beige to yellow, orange, red, dark brown or black.

Often 70Kg of Agarwood will produce only 20 ml Oud oil.

About “Aranda 1965” : Aranda Orchids are beautiful, but tough for perfume application. We had to add top notes of Bergamot, Kafir Lime and other Citruses to ‘Aranda Peng-Lee Yeoh’ to come up with a beautiful, almost perfect masculine scent. The base was made heavier and long lasting by adding masculine musk, Amber and woody notes.

Singapore’s own Aranda Chocolate Orchid: Aranda Peng-Lee Yeoh was registered in 1966 and has a distinct vanilla fragrant that children often identify as chocolate, making this the ‘chocolate orchid’.

1965- Singapore became independent in 1965. The development brought uncertainty and fear. The leaders and pioneer generation turned it around into a country with the 3rd highest per capita GDP in the world.

This perfume is dedicated to the leaders around the world, people of action, people with courage and people who believe in possibilities. People who know the way, go the way and also show the way.

Aranda 1965- This strong-masculine perfume is the scent of natural born leaders, of achievers, of visionaries and yet compassionate souls.

Few famous Aranda Hybrids: Aranda Majulah; Aranda Lee Kuan Yew, amongst a very long list.

About Singapore Memories: We are a Singaporean Perfume brand, that wishes to tell a unique Singapore Story, which is inextricably linked to the visionary spirit of the founders, who gave us a proud identity.

Our relentless search for defining Singaporean products, made us combine this spirit, with Native-Orchids of Singapore.

We offer perfumes at traditional retail outlets, online channels and through our own web-store.

We are a proud Singaporean product with manufacturing and assembly facility in Tai Seng area.

Our bottles are made from 340grams of BK7, hand-polished luxurious crystal.

Each perfume is hand sealed and inspected to ensure that we offer you the most refined, elegant and memorable perfume collection. Hope you love it as much as we do.

Website: www.Singapore-Memories.com

Phone: +65 8809 5443



