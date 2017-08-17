Bryan Cranston and Dan Rather Visit Riverside, CA to Discuss Books

Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston comes to Riverside's Fox Performing Arts Center to discuss his best-selling memoir.

Speaker Series Expands from Los Angeles to Bring Authors to Fox Performing Arts Center

The City welcomes this exciting new speaker series at our historic Fox Theater.” — John Russo, City Manager, City of Riverside

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-award winners actor Bryan Cranston and journalist Dan Rather both come to the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside in separate events presented by Live Talks Los Angeles, a conversation series that curates and produces live conversations featuring authors, filmmakers, innovators, politicians, comedians, celebrities, activists, musicians, chefs, and many of the world’s top thought leaders. Cranston appears Sunday, September 10, 2017 and tickets go on sale this Friday, 10am. Rather speaks on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 and tickets will be available starting September 1 at 10am.

These events mark the debut of Live Talks at the Fox in Riverside, CA. "Riverside is a city with over 50,000 higher education students and a great tradition of learning and inquiry. The City welcomes this exciting new speaker series at our historic Fox Theater," says John Russo, City Manager, City of Riverside.

"I’ve learned in the eight years since I started Live Talks Los Angeles that Southern Californians have a voracious appetite for books and conversations -- both of the entertaining and thought provoking kind -- about stories, ideas, current events, pop culture, food, business and science," said Ted Habte-Gabr, founder and producer of Live Talks Los Angeles. "People travel from around the world to hear our talks. Our vision has always been to expand beyond Los Angeles, so partnering with a historic venue in the dynamic, growing city of Riverside seemed a natural fit for expansion. With millions of people in the Inland Empire and northern Orange County, it just made sense to take our conversations to them."

Fittingly, the partnership came about when Habte-Gabr met Riverside city manager Russo at an author talk at the San Bernardino County Museum.

Bryan Cranston, who has won an Emmy four times for his portrayal of Walter White in the hit TV series "Breaking Bad" will discuss his riveting memoir, "A Life in Parts." The bestselling title was released in paperback early August. In it, Cranston traces a zigzag journey from a soap opera regular to a recurring spot as Tim Whatley on "Seinfeld," his run as the well-meaning goofball Hal on "Malcolm in the Middle," and he gives a bracing account of his challenging run on Broadway as President Lyndon B. Johnson. Cranston also dives deep into the grittiest, most fascinating details of his greatest role, explaining how he searched inward for the personal darkness that would help him create one of the most captivating performances ever captured on screen: Walter White, chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin.

Praise for the memoir include noted presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who says, "A truly gifted storyteller, Cranston captures the reader's imagination and emotions from beginning to end." "Breaking Bad" creator and executive producer Vince Gilligan calls "A Life in Parts" "the right mixture of funny, sad and heartfelt."

Veteran journalist Dan Rather will discuss his new book of essays "What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism," co-written with Elliot Kirschner, to be published early November.

Noting on what prompted Rather to undertake What Unites Us, he writes, "I find myself thinking deeply about what it means to love America, as I surely do." At a moment of crisis over our national identity, Dan Rather has been reflecting—and writing passionately almost every day on social media—about the world we live in, what our core ideals have been and should be, and what it means to be an American. Now, in a collection of wholly original essays, the venerated television journalist celebrates our shared values and reminds us about what matters most in our great country. What Unites Us will be an instant classic and a must-read for everyone engaged in the urgent national conversation right now.

With a famed and storied career that has spanned more than six decades, Dan Rather has earned his place as one of the world’s best-known journalists. He has interviewed every president since Eisenhower and, over that time personally covered almost every important dateline in the United States and around the world. Rather joined CBS News in 1962 and quickly rose through the ranks until he assumed the position of anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News—a post he held for 24 years. His reporting across the network helped turn "60 Minutes" into an institution, launched "48 Hours" as an innovative newsmagazine program, and shaped countless specials and documentaries. Upon leaving CBS, Rather returned to in-depth reporting, creating the Emmy Award–winning "Dan Rather Reports" on HDNet. Now, building upon that foundation, he is president and CEO of News and Guts, an independent production company he founded that specializes in high-quality nonfiction content across a range of traditional and digital distribution channels.

Events Details: Bryan Cranston event takes place Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 4pm. Dan Rather appears Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8pm. Both take place at the Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501. Tickets for all events can be purchased via Ticketmaster and also thru the website for the series, www.livetalksatthefox.com and range from $40-75. Tickets for Cranston will be available starting Friday, August 18 at 10am. Rather tickets go on sale Friday, September 1 at 10am. For more information, contact info@livetalksla.org. For venue information visit www.riversidelive.com

About Live Talks: Los Angeles Since 2010 Live Talks Los Angeles has presented over 250 talks featuring authors, actors, filmmakers, artists, musicians, comedians, chefs, scientists, and business thought leaders in various venues in Los Angeles. Videos and podcasts of its events are available on its website livetalksla.org.

