American Kidney Fund’s FIRST30 Campaign for Patients New to Dialysis Wins National Award
Campaign takes first place in PR Daily’s 2017 Digital PR & Social Media Awards “Specialty Campaign” category
The AKF FIRST30 campaign uses video, along with web and blog content, social media and email to help patients newly diagnosed with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) to make sense of their “new normal” while transitioning successfully and adhering to a dialysis regimen. A central component of the campaign is to help patients understand, manage and accept their treatment, since life-sustaining dialysis can be hugely disruptive to their lives and requires radical lifestyle adjustments. AKF’s FIRST30 campaign was developed under a generous grant from Sanofi Renal and launched in fall 2016.
FIRST30 is built around a four-week checklist that breaks down the priority items to consider week-by-week such as coping with the diagnosis, diet adjustments, understanding dialysis treatment and where to turn with specific questions. A series of videos shares advice from patients and renal professionals in each of the key topic areas. A series of blog posts chronicled one patient’s first month in dialysis, launching an active conversation on AKF’s social media channels.
In its recognition of the FIRST30 campaign, PR Daily cited the accessibility of the checklist, the creative videos, and other online social tools used to engage with a wide audience.
“We’re proud that our FIRST30 campaign has received this recognition from PR Daily,” said Tamara Ruggiero, vice president of communications and marketing for the American Kidney Fund. “This campaign uses all our digital channels to provide easily understood, practical and positive information to patients just starting out on dialysis.”
About the American Kidney Fund
As the nation’s leading nonprofit working on behalf of the 30 million Americans with kidney disease, the American Kidney Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every kidney patient has access to health care, and that every person at risk for kidney disease is empowered to prevent it. AKF provides a complete spectrum of programs and services: prevention outreach, top-rated health educational resources, and direct financial assistance enabling 1 in 5 U.S. dialysis patients to access lifesaving medical care, including dialysis and transplantation.
For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Follow the conversation using #FIRST30.
Alice Andors
American Kidney Fund
2402927053
email us here