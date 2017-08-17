P2Sample Makes the Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Businesses Again
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
According to Mathijs de Jong, P2Sample’s CEO, "P2Sample’s fast global growth is fueled by technology-driven programmatic sampling solutions, coupled with our singular focus on respondent engagement and satisfaction. With a 3-year growth rate of 352%, we are honored to rank among the fastest growing companies in the United States by this year’s Inc 5000."
The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, generating 618,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About P2Sample
P2Sample’s active member panel consists of 20+ million members worldwide. As the most sophisticated technology-driven sample provider in the Market Research industry, our strong aptitude for programmatic solutions allows us to fill each client’s specific needs. Through a deep understanding of sample – beyond simple delivery – P2Sample is able to get to the heart of the respondent’s needs and motivations to deliver higher engagement and response rates. We utilize proprietary sampling technology and provide sample in hard-to-get areas, including strong male, Hispanic/ethnic targets, millennials/teens and multinational audiences. P2Sample's proprietary quality score system, top-notch security and superior respondent experience allow the delivery of first-rate sample.
