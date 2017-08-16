Guberman-PMC Celebrates 6 Successful Years In Business Despite Ongoing Attacks From IAF/ANAB Propagandist

Daryl Guberman - CEO of G-PMC & Candidate For U.S. Senate

Businesses nationwide flocking to Guberman-PMC for ISO certification to avoid being part of China-lead IAF and its propaganda machine

STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Guberman, the CEO of Guberman-PMC, LLC a quality management consultation firm in Connecticut announced today the release of a new video to celebrate six successful years in business helping companies all over the country and worldwide achieve fully accredited ISO certification. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zijkNh-mQi8

Since its founding, Guberman-PMC has been a subject of defamatory attacks for its refusal to be part of what has been dubbed as an anti-competitive accreditation scheme promoted by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and its sister organization International Accreditation Forum (IAF). Both ANAB and IAF have been reported to the FTC for collusion, fraud, and antitrust violations, see http://www.einpresswire.com/article/384402696/iaac-anab-iaf-and-nist-probed-for-crony-capitalism-accreditation-fraud-and-antitrust-violations

Guberman said he declined the offer to be part of the ANAB and IAF accreditation scheme because his organization and other registration companies have been a target of personal attacks by ANAB/IAF supporters for deciding not to be part of its accreditation scheme.

"Guberman-PMC will not be intimated, nor will it allow itself to be overseen by China-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF)." He added, "Guberman-PMC prefers to work with registrars that see the value in competition and independence, such as those accredited by ABAC American Board of Accredited Certifications (http://www.aboac/org) which has proven to be a defender of fair competition, equal opportunity, and diversity in the ISO certification marketplace."

Donald LaBelle, CEO of Manufacturing Partners, a trade association of custom manufacturers, machine shops, and industrial suppliers, said businesses should have the right to choose the certification and accreditation body of their choice, and not be forced into using organizations under the umbrella of the China influenced International Accreditation Forum (IAF). "Competition is what improves quality, not restraining competition, it's about giving businesses a choice," said LaBelle.

Guberman's team investigated the leadership of ANAB and IAF and discovered the organization was knowingly providing speaking engagements for a Christopher Paris in Tampa, Florida known to be misleading businesses certified by ANAB competitors. The individual was caught in a telemarketing sting calling on Guberman's customers and attempting to discredit the reputation of Guberman's company despite G-PMC Group being federally recognized and fully accredited in good standing by the American Board Of Accredited Certifications (ABAC).

Guberman posted a video about the attacks on his company and family by ANAB/IAF propagandist Christopher Paris: http://dguberman.com/warning-about-oxebridge-quality-resources-and-its-owner-chris-paris/

Guberman said he confirmed Randy Doughtery, the current Chairman of IAAC Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation, and previously the Vice President of ANAB and Chairman of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) allowed speaking engagements for Mr. Paris despite various complaints on copyright violations and business defamation from those in Dougherty's own organization as well as other businesses. Guberman later learned from a independent source believed to be working with TAG 176 that Paris may be getting subsidized for his defamation activities to harm the reputation of those in competition with ANAB/IAF. See https://youtu.be/ebe-5cPIPq8

Guberman, a potential candidate for U.S. Senate (http://www.darylguberman.com) said he has been in direct communication with President Trump's administration as well as the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition and a number of Congressmen and attorneys to push for an investigation on the organizations and individuals behind the accreditation scheme, specifically The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and its affiliated organization International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

