IQ4I Research published a new report "Cell Line Development Services Global MarIket – Forecast to 2025"

Cell lines are main tools in pharmaceutical research having applications in genetics, drug discovery assays, the production of biotherapeutics and diagnostics.

The cell line development service market is expected to grow to reach $1,214.7 million by 2025”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell line development services global market was estimated region wise, by type of cell lines expression systems, by cell types and by application. This report also contains cost analysis for various cell line development services. Key developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, new launches, partnerships and expansions were reported and analyzed.

• In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of cell line development outsourcing global market
• Regional analysis of cell line development Services global market
Market dynamics for cell line development services global market
• Cost analysis of different cell line development services and cell based assays
• Cell line type used in approved biologics (2012-2016) and analysis based on type of modality
• Comparison matrix of various key players with cell line development capabilities

