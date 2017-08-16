There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,100 in the last 365 days.

IQ4I Research published a new report "Animal Model Services Global Market – Forecast to 2025"

Animals in research are used for the development of new diagnosis, treatment of diseases and submit preclinical pharmaco, toxicologic and pharmacokinetic data.

The animal models services global market is expected to reach $962.2 million by 2025 ”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal model outsourcing global market was estimated region wise, type of animal species and therapeutic area. This report also contains ethics and regulations, animal model alternatives and applications. Assessment of most common animal models across different therapeutic areas was included. Key developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, new launches, partnerships and expansions were reported and analyzed
• In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Animal model outsourcing global market
• Regional analysis of Animal model outsourcing global market
• Market dynamics for animal model outsourcing global market
• Comparison matrix for species and applications
• Cost analysis of different animal model services
• Comparison matrix of animal model service providers and models in respective therapeutic areas, revenues and employee size

Mr. Sattish Biruddukota
IQ4I Research & Consultancy Pvt Ltd.,
+91-80-60500229
email us here

