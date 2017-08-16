IQ4I Research published a new report "Animal Model Services Global Market – Forecast to 2025"
Animals in research are used for the development of new diagnosis, treatment of diseases and submit preclinical pharmaco, toxicologic and pharmacokinetic data.
• In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Animal model outsourcing global market
• Regional analysis of Animal model outsourcing global market
• Market dynamics for animal model outsourcing global market
• Comparison matrix for species and applications
• Cost analysis of different animal model services
• Comparison matrix of animal model service providers and models in respective therapeutic areas, revenues and employee size
Mr. Sattish Biruddukota
IQ4I Research & Consultancy Pvt Ltd.,
+91-80-60500229
email us here