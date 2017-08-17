CanadaStays launches partnership with Rentals United
New channel connection to streamline online distribution for more property owners and grow the Canadian vacation rental market
Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace, CanadaStays, offers travellers over 100,000 unique vacation rental properties in 11,000 destinations across the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America.
Properties listed on the platform benefit from added exposure through a partner distribution network that includes HomeAway, VRBO, Tripping and TravelAlerts. Through the platform and distribution network, CanadaStays has helped its customers generate $115MM in revenue from more than 95,000 booking requests.
“The vacation rental marketplace is becoming more and more competitive for vacation rental owners,” says Nikki Stone, Head of Revenue Strategy at CanadaStays. “The partnership with Rentals United will help make it easier for more owners to get their properties in front of the millions of travellers that visit CanadaStays every year.”
Rentals United is a channel management system that offers property owners and managers a way to sell more nights via multiple websites while managing bookings and prices on one platform. A recent survey by Rentals United showed that property managers and owners using the platform saved an average of 20 hrs per month in time, and received 5-50 more bookings depending on their portfolio size.
“We’re very proud to include CanadaStays in our portfolio of connected listing sites,” says James Burrows COO at Rentals United. “For properties in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, this is an essential booking channel.”
About CanadaStays
Founded in Toronto in 2008, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace with 100,000+ vacation rental properties including cottages, cabins, chalets and condos across Canada, the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America. With an easy-to-use backend system and a strong distribution network, CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple, effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of people, while providing travellers with unique accommodation options in their favourite destinations. Visit canadastays.com to learn more.
About Rentals United
Rentals United is a latest generation channel manager for vacation rentals. The cloud-based software distributes availability, pricing, property information and photos in real-time onto 60+ channels, both niche and large. Established in 2013 by the founders of leading vacation rental agencies, Rentals United is currently expanding their operations on all five continents.
Sanja Sparica
CanadaStays
+1 866 808 6210
email us here