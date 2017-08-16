TravelPass Group Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Straight Year
Inc. Magazine’s annual ranking recognizes America’s fastest growing private companies
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous accomplishment. Not only for what it means to private companies, but also because it honors the innovative and amazing people we have at TravelPass Group,” said Ryan McCoy, co-founder and CEO of TravelPass Group. “Just a few years ago, we only had a handful of employees. Now, we have nearly 800 team members in eight countries. Our ability to gather and understand customer preferences and adapt quickly has given us the advantage when competing against the largest travel companies in the world.”
On average, the 2017 Inc. 5000 companies have grown six-fold since 2013 despite the economy growing just 6.7 percent, according to Inc. Magazine. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only one in three have made the list two times. For more information and complete results, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” said Eric Schurenberg, Inc. president and editor-in-chief. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”
For more information on TravelPass Group, please visit www.travelpassgroup.com.
About TravelPass Group
TravelPass Group is a leading technology company in the travel industry. Spun out of the Utah-based company Partner Fusion, TravelPass Group is a marketplace for independent and brand name hotels, wholesalers, and the world’s largest travel agencies, providing travelers with the best rates. TravelPass Group has been featured multiple times as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000. TravelPass Group books 10,000 room nights per day through its five travel-related websites, including Reservation Counter and Reservation Desk, and a best-in-class customer service center that helps travelers access more than a million properties worldwide.
