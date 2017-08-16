Issued by Talk technologies

Verbally Communicate and Transcribe in Open Offices with Complete Privacy

The industry's most accurate noise canceling speech recognition microphine

Steno SR pro microphone- Newswatch review

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stenomask is the industry’s best hand-held privacy microphone for speech recognition and secure voice communication. It can be used with any type device – like smartphones, tablets, computers, two-way radios and recorders.

Stenomask - Talk in Public, Privately

Industry best noise cancelling, speech recognition microphone

Talk Technologies is a market leader and global supplier of advanced acoustic products, and language interpretation solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, education, communications, medical, military, judicial, aerospace, and industrial markets. Talk Technologies uses its leading position in noise cancelling, speech recognition microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, transmitters, recorders and desktops. Our focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Our perennial research and development in the field of voice attenuating microphones has enabled us to create the lightest, quietest, most accurate and reasonably priced Stenomask ever. We pride ourselves on having the best products, warranty and customer service in the industry. Please contact us with any questions or suggestions you have.

