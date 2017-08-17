Andrew Peller to Deploy RetailNext Smart Store Analytics Solutions at Estate Wineries
Award-Winning Vintner Focuses on Enhancing the Guest Experience at Two Ontario WineriesSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced it has entered into an agreement to provide analytics solutions for Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A & ADW.B), a leading producer and marketer of award-winning premium and ultra-premium quality wines in Canada. The comprehensive RetailNext platform is being deployed to measure guest traffic and activities at Trius Winery and Restaurant and Peller Estates Winery and Restaurant, both located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.
"We are excited to be partnering with RetailNext at two of our most popular estate properties,” said Tim Coons, Estate Manager at Trius Winery. “RetailNext’s traffic counting and smart store solutions allow us to better understand both the number of visitors we have at our estates as well as what experiences capture their attention and engage them the most, providing us the data necessary to refine our guest experience and better serve our clientele.”
With wineries in British Columbia and Ontario, Andrew Peller Limited markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world. Committed to serving the needs of its clientele, Andrew Peller also produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products, distributing products through over 170 Winexpert authorized retailers and more than 600 independent retailers across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and China. Additionally, Andrew Peller owns and operates 101 independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop and Wine Country Vintners names.
Andrew Peller joins RetailNext’s rapidly growing global customer list of more than 350 brands with deployments in over 70 different countries, and represents a further expansion of the company’s market-leading SaaS platform from the brick-and-mortar retail stores industry vertical.
“RetailNext is honored to have been selected by Andrew Peller as its analytics solutions provider, and we are excited to working with them to understand visitor traffic and the overall guest experience,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and chief executive officer of RetailNext. “Over the past several years, there has been a keen emphasis on developing unique experiences and nurturing lasting customer relationships, and innovative and creative brands like Andrew Peller recognize the value associated with deep insights into today’s consumers and their values, behaviors and preferences, and in turn develop extraordinary guest experiences to showcase their brands.”
About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.
More than 350 retailers in over 70 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, reduce theft and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
