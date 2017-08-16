Portable Gaming Console Market is Estimated to grow by ~6% of CAGR by 2023

Portable Gaming Console Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Portable Gaming Console Market, which is Estimated to grow by ~6% of CAGR by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Portable Gaming Console Market, By Type (Mobile Gaming Consoles, Tablet Gaming Consoles), Platform (IoS, Andriods), By Product (PS4, Xbox) - Forecast 2023

The study reveals that portable gaming console is trending in North America region. The portable gaming console demand is growing very rapidly due to its hyping remote play and convenient for the consumers to use it. The growth of digital console games has given a new platform to meet the demand of portable console games. The increasing demand of digitization has revolutionaries the organization growth of portable gaming console market. These digital market is expected to drive the growth of the companies offering portable gaming console. Its feature which allows the user to upload photos, music, and view DVDs.

Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4069 .

In North America region, the hybrid gaming console includes both portable and viable similar to that of home console. The android tablet which can work with Shield controller are widely used by the users. It becomes more powerful gaming tablet that can be used as home console. With the rapidly diversifying home console and smartphone sectors, the portable gaming console is gaining the popularity among the users. These can relies on games which can play in the same way between the docked and portable formats.

The global portable gaming console market is growing rapidly over ~6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 17 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Portable Gaming Console Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Global Portable Gaming Console Market Segmentation

The global portable gaming console are bifurcated into basis of type, platform, multimedia, and region. The type includes mobile gaming consoles, tablet gaming consoles and others. The platform includes iOS, andriods and others. The product includes Playstation 4, Xbox, EVO2, Wii U, Ouya, Razer Switchblade, Nitendo 3 DS, Playstation Vita and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global Portable Gaming Console market –

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Nintendo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Nvidia Corporation (U.S.)

• Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (U.S.)

• Atari SA (France)

• Sega Games Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• NEC Corporation. (Japan)

• Mattel Inc. (U.S.)

• VTech (China)

• Bit Corporation. (Taiwan)

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global portable gaming console market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the portable gaming console market due to the major companies are investing for the production of these gaming console and its different products. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for portable gaming console during the forecast period.

Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/portable-gaming-console-market-4069 .

The regional analysis of portable gaming console market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in portable gaming console market owing to the industries investments in the production of different types of gaming console such as video gaming console, tablet gaming console and others.The portable gaming console market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for portable gaming console market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global portable gaming console market is expected to grow at USD ~17 Billion by 2023, at ~6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global portable gaming console market has been segmented on the basis of type, platform, product, and region.

Global Portable Gaming Console Market by Types:

• Mobile gaming consoles

• Tablet gaming consoles

• Others

Global Portable Gaming Console Market by Product:

• Playstation 4

• Xbox

• EVO2

• Wii U

• Ouya

• Razer Switchblade

• Nitendo 3 DS

• Playstation Vita

• Others

Global Portable Gaming Console Market by Platform:

• IoS

• Android

• Windows

• Others

Global Portable Gaming Console Market by Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of the World

Get a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4069 .

Intended Audience

• Portable Gaming Console manufacturing companies

• Product sales and distribution companies

• Government regulatory authorities

• Portable Gaming Console providers

• Research and development companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Solution providers

• Technology standards organizations

• Technology investors

• System Integrators

