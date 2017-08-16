Cogent Analytics Ranks 233 on the 2017 Inc. 500 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
Cogent Analytics, ranks 233 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogent Analytics, ranks 233 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Cogent receives this honor after three years of successful growth in the business management consulting industry.
“This ranking further recognizes our passion to build long-term, sustainable relationships with our clients. When we started Cogent, we wanted to consult differently than our competitors. We keep our clients first. We keep integrity and transparency paramount. And, we provide powerful solutions that dramatically impact not only a business, but families and communities” says Robert Braiman, Principal and Managing Member of Cogent Analytics.
Partnering primarily with privately-held business on the East Coast and Mid-West regions of the United States, Cogent empowers clients to strengthen their businesses, overcome challenges, and engineer profit to ensure the long-term, continuous health of the organization. Cogent works with business owners in a variety of markets including manufacturing, contracting, wholesale/distribution, transportation, engineering/architectural/design, and technology industries.
“Through our discovery process, we identify where we can bring value and transformation to companies. Then with our consulting services, we work with our clients to implement solutions with integrity and transparency” says Braiman. Braiman continues, “We transform businesses. Not only do we train and mentor our clients but we are advisors offering strategic counsel. This relationship we offer our clients, allows us to be a support throughout the lifecycle of the business”
Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina that is recognized as an Inc. 500 honoree and holds a A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. Cogent provides powerful solutions with integrity and transparency to privately-held businesses throughout the United States. Cogent partners with clients to identify areas of financial opportunity, improve organizational efficiencies, and accelerate leadership goals. Visit www.CogentAnalytics.com or email MediaInquiries@CogentAnalytics.com for more information.
