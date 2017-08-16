The Yoga Garden Wins Consecutive Spectrum Awards For Customer Satisfaction

The Yoga Garden receives third straight City Beat News Spectrum Award for providing excellent customer service.

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yoga Garden has received high praise from satisfied customers, earning the studio its third straight prestigious City Beat News (CBN) Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction with the highest possible rating of 5 stars.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

The Yoga Garden was founded in 1998 with the goal of offering a safe and nourishing space to practice yoga. In that time, The Yoga Garden has provided a supportive environment for students of all ages and abilities as well as teachers specializing in various techniques.

“The Yoga Garden is a sanctuary to nourish the mind, body and soul,” says Winkie Bresler, owner of The Yoga Garden. “It boasts a private atmosphere curated to feel more like a home than a corporate studio. Smaller class sizes in an intimate yet open space means opportunities for teachers to get to know their students and provide personalized instruction.”

These small classes and personalized attention ensure each student gets optimal support and guidance, and provide an excellent experience for everyone. “We practice yoga in a community-oriented environment that helps students and teachers develop strong relationships,” says Bresler. “Excellent customer service is guaranteed at The Yoga Garden, and has resulted in closeness at the studio.”

Bresler credits the studio’s three Spectrum Awards to the individual support provided to the students, who appreciate the healing ambiance of the space and in turn have demonstrated loyalty to the studio. “Many of our students love the studio and offer their time and support: one regularly brings flowers from her personal garden to help brighten the space, and several volunteer their time to contribute to the space, often citing how good it feels simply to be there,” she says. “Our students love to share what is going on in their lives, and we are thrilled to help celebrate each and every one of our students.”

“The Yoga Garden is an environment of learning, strengthening, calmness and reward,” says Rich H., a student at The Yoga Garden. “It’s community, tranquility, enlivenment and introspection. Its teachers, students and space enhance one’s health and well-being.”

“Inviting, nurturing and peaceful — definitely the best yoga studio in Marin and beyond,” says student Mai B. “With its highly professional instructors, The Yoga Garden classes are a rewarding experience in a delightful environment and welcome all experience levels.”

About The Yoga Garden

The Yoga Garden specializes in gentle hatha yoga, focusing on movement and breath work to encourage joyful, meaningful and healthy living. Classes offered include Vinyasa Flow, which promotes movement through linked asanas; and Align & Refine, which centers on the principles of alignment using Iyengar techniques. Specialty yoga therapy clinics include Mother/Daughter Yoga, Women’s Wellness Clinic, Yoga Therapy for Anxiety and Yoga Therapy for Sleeplessness and Insomnia.

The Yoga Garden is located at 412 Red Hill Avenue, #12 in San Anselmo, California. For more information, visit the studio’s website at yogagardenstudio.com or its Spectrum Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/YOGA-GARDEN-SAN-ANSELMO-CA.



