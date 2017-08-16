IQ4I Research published a new report "Biologics Outsourcing Global Market – Forecast to 2025"
Biologics are therapeutic entities derived from various natural sources, these classes of drugs have proved to be highly beneficial for the patient and profits.
• In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Biologics Outsourcing global market
• Regional analysis of biologics outsourcing global market
• Market sizing based on type of Biologics, Therapeutic areas and end users
• Emerging trends and strategies
• A list of approved drugs (2012-2016) along with phase wise and modality based pipeline analysis for biologics
• Market share analysis of major players in biologics outsourcing global market.
• Biologics services cost analysis for various modalities
• Service provider matrix based on service offerings, revenues and employee size
