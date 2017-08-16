There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,183 in the last 365 days.

IQ4I Research published a new report "Biologics Outsourcing Global Market – Forecast to 2025"

Biologics are therapeutic entities derived from various natural sources, these classes of drugs have proved to be highly beneficial for the patient and profits.

The biologics outsourcing global market is expected to reach $70.3 billion by 2025. ”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biologics outsourcing global market is estimated region wise with various drug discovery, development and manufacturing segments and their market shares. Report also included the market sizing of antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others which included gene therapy, cell therapy. The emerging trends and strategies adopted by global biopharmaceutical companies and their impact on outsourcing market were discussed. A list of approved drugs (2012-2016) along with phase wise pipeline analysis for biologics was included.

• In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Biologics Outsourcing global market
• Regional analysis of biologics outsourcing global market
• Market sizing based on type of Biologics, Therapeutic areas and end users
• Emerging trends and strategies
• A list of approved drugs (2012-2016) along with phase wise and modality based pipeline analysis for biologics
• Market share analysis of major players in biologics outsourcing global market.
• Biologics services cost analysis for various modalities
• Service provider matrix based on service offerings, revenues and employee size

