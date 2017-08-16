CorkGuru Joins as Strategic Partner to Upserve Marketplace
Integration Unifies Best-in-Class Digital Wine Platform and Industry’s Only End-to-End Restaurant Management PlatformPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CorkGuru, a leading digital wine platform focused on Guest Relationship Management, is pleased to announce that it has been added as a new partner to the Upserve Marketplace, a single hub for unifying the widest array of technology solutions for restaurateurs. Upserve is the industry’s only full-service Restaurant Management Platform and integration between CorkGuru and Upserve means that U.S. restaurants can now better manage and grow their wine programs and connect with guests.
CorkGuru allows wine professionals to market their wine inventory, publish an accurate digital wine list, and send exclusive offers to guests’ smartphones. The Breadcrumb POS/CorkGuru integration enables restaurant wine professionals to derive meaningful insights into what guests view on the menu versus what they purchase. Integrated reporting also shows overall guest purchasing habits as compared to menu selections to inform inventory, pricing and margin decisions in real-time.
“CorkGuru enhances the restaurant wine experience by not only digitizing the wine list but also by connecting establishments and guests," said Danielle Gillespie, Founder & CEO at CorkGuru. “We’re excited to be joining the Upserve marketplace to enable thousands of their restaurant partners the ability to better manage and grow their wine programs.”
"Restaurants want connected systems and connected dots. Joining together Upserve and CorkGuru not only streamlines processes but gives them in-depth analysis on every aspect of their restaurant’s performance and growth," said Dave Hoffman, Vice President of Business Development at Upserve. "We're thrilled to have CorkGuru as a partner in the Upserve Marketplace to advance our quest to harmonize restaurant technologies across the industry.”
Upserve’s restaurant management platform is the only solution to bring together payments processing, cloud-based point of sale system (Breadcrumb POS by Upserve) and restaurant analytics and communication tools. The company launched Upserve Marketplace so that restaurant owners and operators have a one-stop-shop for every aspect of running their business, connecting more than a dozen apps – spanning categories like accounting, inventory management, gift cards, data security and more – directly with the Upserve platform. Restaurants interested in the Upserve Marketplace, and technology partners interested in integrating can learn more at upserve.com/marketplace.
About CorkGuru
CorkGuru is the first digital wine platform focused on guest relationship management (GRM). CorkGuru enhances the guest restaurant wine experience by engaging guests not only while at the restaurant but also before they arrive and after they leave. CorkGuru enables wine professionals to manage wine inventory; publish an accurate digital wine list to their website, our iPhone guest app and CorkGuru for iPad (wine menu app for the front of house); and send exclusive offers directly to guests’ smartphones. CorkGuru’s digital wine platform works for any restaurant (independent or chain) that would like to leverage their wine program to boost sales by developing and monetizing relationships with guests. CorkGuru is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit CorkGuru.com.
About Upserve
Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs thrive, putting everything they need in one place. In a single platform, Upserve offers the market-leading cloud point of sale for restaurants, Breadcrumb POS by Upserve; actionable analytics through Upserve HQ; transparent processing with Upserve Payments; mobile restaurant management with Upserve Live, and seamless integration with leading third-party restaurant apps via the Upserve Marketplace. Thousands of restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 32 million active diners, process over $11 billion in annual sales and serve over 23 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, please visit Upserve.com.
