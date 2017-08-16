Oil and Gas Exploration Global Market to Reach $36.7 Billion With 5.23% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Oil and Gas Exploration -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and Gas Exploration Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Oil and Gas Exploration -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

The Global Oil and Gas Exploration market is valued at $24.4 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $36.7 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.23% during forecast period of 2014-2022. Oil exploration companies are exploring for oilfields to fulfill the gap between supply and demand. The exploitation of development of unconventional oil and gas reserves and deep-water reserves is being followed by the majority of oil and gas companies. This exploitation requires IT infrastructure, data analysis and consultation service to optimize performance and maintain safety standards.

Global Oil and Gas Exploration market is mainly segmented by Type, by Application and by Geography. Based on Type, market is segregated into Data Organization, Services, and IT Infrastructure. Based on Application, market is classified into Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream. Oil and Gas Exploration market, by geography is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/208655-global-oil-and-gas-exploration-outlook-2014-2022

The key players in the Oil and Gas Exploration market include,

SAS Institute, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, Hewlett-Packard, SAP SE, EMC Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., and Oracle Corporation.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/208655-global-oil-and-gas-exploration-outlook-2014-2022

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Oil and Gas Exploration Market, By Type

5.1 Data Organization

5.2 Services

5.3 IT Infrastructure

6 Global Oil and Gas Exploration Market, By Application

6.1 Downstream

6.2 Midstream

6.3 Upstream

7 Global Oil and Gas Exploration Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Global

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 Newzealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Latin America

7.4.2 Middle East

7.4.3 Africa

7.4.4 Others

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 SAS Institute

9.2 IBM

9.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.4 Wipro Limited

9.5 Hewlett-Packard

9.6 SAP SE

9.7 EMC Corporation

9.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

9.9 Oracle Corporation

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=208655

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

