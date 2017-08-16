PlayerAuctions is Eager for Path of Exile’s Launch on August 4

According to Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath, goes live on August 4.

PASIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As promised by the developers, the expansion includes six new acts, fresh locations (depending on past decisions) and mechanics, and the continuation of the epic story. More importantly, the expansion includes Oriath, the land where the exiles were cast out.

Another important lore-related new addition to the game is the gods. You’ll have to slay them because it’s a part of the story. Also, the Pantheon system allows players to equip powers they gained from the gods they have killed.

There are changes to certain areas on the map. Act 1’s Fetid Pool, for example, is now a Large Jungle since you have slain the boss poisoning it. Previously closed doors are now open. For POE Currency and updates, learn more at PlayerAuctions.

