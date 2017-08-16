Construction in Nigeria Market 2017 - Entry Exit of Key Players, Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Construction in Nigeria Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

"Leisure & Hospitality Buildings (Construction) in Nigeria: Market Analytics by Category & Cost Type to 2021" contains historic and forecast market data for the leisure & hospitality buildings category in Nigeria, it also provides detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

Summary

Leisure & hospitality buildings covers the construction of buildings used for accommodation, foodservice and indoor leisure activities. This includes hotels, motels, casinos, restaurants, leisure centers, gyms, theatres, conference facilities, exhibition centers, stadium buildings and arenas, and cinemas.

The Nigerian leisure & hospitality buildings construction category continued to increase in the review period with a value of NGNxxx million (US$xxx million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of x.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of xx.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Leisure & Hospitality Buildings (Construction) in Nigeria: Market Analytics by Category & Cost Type to 2021"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the leisure & hospitality buildings market in Nigeria. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Nigerian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• A top level overview of the leisure & hospitality buildings construction category in Nigeria.

• Historic data provided from 2012 through 2016 and forecast from 2017 through 2021.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services) across the leisure & hospitality buildings market.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 CAGR Definition and Calculation

2 Overall Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction: Market Analysis

2.1 Overall Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

2.2 Overall Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.3 Overall Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction Output, by Cost Type

2.3.1 Overall Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction Output, by Cost Type, 2012 - 2016

2.3.2 Overall Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction Output Forecast, by Cost Type, 2017 - 2021

3 Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction Output: Analysis by Category

3.1 New Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.2 New Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.3 New Construction Output Value by Cost Type

3.3.1 New Construction Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.3.2 New Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Type, 2017 - 2021

3.4 Repair & Maintenance Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.5 Repair & Maintenance Output value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.6 Repair & Maintenance Output, by Cost Type

3.6.1 Repair & Maintenance Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.6.2 Repair & Maintenance Output Forecast, by Cost Type, 2017 - 2021

3.7 Refurbishment Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.8 Refurbishment Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.9 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost Type

3.9.1 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.9.2 Refurbishment Construction Output Forecast, by Cost type, 2017 - 2021

3.1 Demolition Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.11 Demolition Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 – 2021

…Continued

