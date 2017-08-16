Aspire Systems launched its Hybrid Cloud Management Research Paper at LimitlessIT Summit 2017
Aspire Systems, a global provider of digital transformation services recently launched its research paper on Hybrid Cloud Management with ServiceNow®.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global provider of digital transformation services and a registered solution partner for ServiceNow® recently launched its research paper – Hybrid Cloud Management with ServiceNow at LimitlessIT Summit Singapore, a techno-conference organized by ServiceNow. The thought provoking event had several top notch IT providers and business professionals as its participants. The discussions were mostly on the IT transformation of today’s businesses, improving and expanding service availability and agility.
Cloud computing has gained exceptional momentum over the years. Hence, the rising shift towards cloud based solutions and ServiceNow’s proven cloud management strategies has led Aspire Systems to conduct a brief study in the form of a research paper. The research paper throws light on,
1.The top challenges for enterprises in moving to the cloud.
2.The need for enterprise cloud management and the increased rates of hybrid cloud adoption when compared to the previous years.
3.How ServiceNow cloud management can be a one-stop solution for your cloud infrastructure optimization.
4.Key benefits and recommendations for CIOs while considering cloud management and transition.
As the demand for cloud platforms has skyrocketed, a Datapipe study shows that, “external cloud adoption will increase by nearly 46% over the next two years.”
With this thought, the research also points out that those enterprises are moving towards a cloud-first strategy mainly because most CIOs are confident about cloud management due to its greater stability and faster time to market.
Some of the key benefits of ServiceNow cloud management include,
1.Accelerate adoption of a multi-cloud strategy to manage the lifecycle of multi-cloud environments
2.Deliver enterprise cloud resources with best-in-class processes
3.Gain cloud service oversight and minimize risks ensuring compliance and security
For this purpose, the paper propagates the importance of having a market leader like ServiceNow to manage hybrid cloud resources with reduced risk and cost. Not only that, ServiceNow cloud management provides platform extensibility, third party integration, reusable service blueprints, optimizes cloud resources and more. ServiceNow extends enhanced cloud management through simplified, self-service consoles where users can easily access or perform any task through the ServiceNow service catalog.
“It was a proud moment for Aspire Systems at LimitlessIT Summit. We have received a warm welcome for the research paper from both ServiceNow and event participants. As we are growing along with ServiceNow in the region, this research establishes our core competency in ServiceNow and cloud services, and the growth opportunities we are foreseeing. This research also helped us strengthen our partnership with ServiceNow and demonstrate our capabilities in the platform” says Suresh Ranganathan, Director of Business Operations – APAC.
The research is also backed up by IDC’s investigation that proved ServiceNow’s clients are experiencing considerable business value across IT and business operations. For more information on the Aspire Systems, please contact us at kaviarasan.selvaraj@aspiresys.com.
About Aspire Systems:
Aspire Systems, with its APAC headquarters in Singapore, is a global technology services firm, with technology expertise in Converged Infrastructure Services, Digital Services, Software Engineering, Testing and support. They work with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in their specific areas of expertise. The company currently has over 1,500 employees, over 100 customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. They also have a growing presence in the US, UK, India, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eighth time in a row, Aspire has been selected as ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. For more info visit us at www.aspiresys.com.
