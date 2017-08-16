Reinsurance in Cyprus Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Reinsurance in Cyprus 2017 Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 16th August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Reinsurance in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020”.

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed analysis of the trends, drivers and challenges in the Cypriot reinsurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review (2011–2015) and forecast periods (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Cypriot economy and demographics, and provides a detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Cypriot insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Cypriot reinsurance segment, including:

• The segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance

• A comprehensive overview of the Cypriot economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Cypriot insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Cyprus:

• It provides historical values for the segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Cyprus, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

Key Highlights

• Solvency II came into force in Cyprus on January 1, 2016. It is based on three pillars: risk-based quantitative requirements; governance and supervision; and disclosure and transparency.

• In April 2015, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) issued guidelines on the application of outwards reinsurance arrangements to the non-life catastrophe risk sub-module.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Company Profiles

5.1.1 Trust International Insurance Co. (Cyprus) Ltd – company overview

5.1.2 R&Q Cyprus Ltd – company overview

5.1.3 Grawe Reinsurance Ltd – company overview

5.1.4 GasanMamo Insurance Ltd – company overview

5.1.5 Allianz Pojišťovna AS – company overview

6 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

6.1 Extreme Temperature

6.2 Drought

6.3 Storms

6.4 Coastal Floods

6.5 Earthquakes

6.6 Wildfires

6.7 Exposure

7 Definition and Methodology

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

…Continued

