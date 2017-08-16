WHY #MINDLESSNESS IS JUST AS ESSENTIAL AS MINDFULNESS.
Look at the majority of Americans, most are tired because we do not know how to operate our brains and minds in an emotionally healthy manner.
Mindlessness means the mind suspends all judgment of life experiences generated by the brain, where the mind, which is the I/self/me/self-image just enjoys experiencing life in the moment without any judgments.
Mindfulness uses self-awareness to improve one's personality. While our experts push the importance of mindfulness and how it can be used effectively; mindlessness is not on their radar screen. Even though mindlessness is just as vital for health, happiness, and even prosperity. The reason for ignoring mindlessness is simple. Our experts do not know the difference between brain and mind, and as a result, they lump the brain and mind as the mind. As a result, the relationship between the brain and mind is misunderstood and misused. It is about time the world, especially our leaders and our experts woke up to the facts about the brain and mind.
It is the brain that plays the football of life and it is the mind that gives the commentary on it. When the brain and mind are perfectly aligned, the brain plays the football while the mind mindlessly enjoys the emotional upheavals of a pure life, soaking in the pure joy of living in the now. The brain performs to the best of its ability, and the mind experiences life mindlessly.
When the brain and mind are not aligned the brain plays the football of life, and the mind gives a commentary on it. It is like the brain kicks the ball and the mind simultaneously starts to worry if the kick was executed with the right force, whether the ball was kicked too early, whether the ball was passed to the right player etc. When the mind is giving this commentary, it is the brain that projects the mind, and as a result, it is the brain that is working to create the commentary. Thus the brain instead of being entirely focused on generating a pure life has to be distracted and has to simultaneously work on generating the mind's commentary. As the brain tackles two tasks, one good and one bad it gets tired more quickly. The main reason why most are tired is that their mind is giving a constant commentary on the brain generated life results. Just imagine if we experts provided the full means to one and all to make sure that each mind mindlessly enjoyed the brain's pure life.
One sure experience of the brain working while the mind mindlessly enjoys life in the moment without giving any critical commentary is when one falls in love. Remember when you first fell in love and you lived love in pure emotions. An experience you still cannot fully describe in words. This is how life has to be lived 24-7. The brain works in emotions and the mind in words. Just as pure love is a brain experience, life has to be lived in pure emotions.
While review and commentary are necessary when the mind needs to think, like in mind education, sports, job performance and learning skills; it is useless and exhausting when it comes to experiencing life and relaxation.
Just about 20% of humanity has an aligned brain and mind; the rest have a brain and mind misalignment from mild to severe respectively.
Learning and using mindlessness is a one-way ticket to a pure life full of rest and relaxation.
