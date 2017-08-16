WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Secondary Tickets 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.92% and Forecast to 2022”.

The analysts forecast the global secondary tickets market to grow at a CAGR of 12.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Secondary tickets are the event tickets resold through legal or illegal methods. The events include concerts, theaters, and sporting games. Ticket resale is done with the purpose of earning a higher return. The secondary tickets are resold by both legal and illegal resellers or brokers, who buy bulk tickets at face value or increased value and sell them to buyers when the event date approaches. Sometimes, a reseller can make double the amount of money paid for the ticket; however, they also incur a loss when the demand for the event is less.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global secondary tickets market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following event types such as sporting events, live events, theaters, and movies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Secondary Tickets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• RazorGator

• StubHub

• Ticketmaster Entertainment

• TickPick

Other prominent vendors

• Ace Ticket Worldwide

• Alliance Tickets

• Coast to Coast Tickets

• gotickets.com

• Tickets.com

• TicketCity

• TicketIQ

• viagogo

• Vivid Seats

Market driver

• Growing affordability for high-priced tickets

Market challenge

• Live streaming of sporting events

Market trend

• Analyzing consumer behavior via mobile ticketing apps

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global secondary tickets market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by event

• Global secondary tickets market by event type

• Global secondary tickets market by sporting events

• Global secondary tickets market by live events

• Global secondary tickets market by theaters

• Global secondary tickets market by movies

PART 07: Market segmentation by platform

• Global secondary tickets market by platform

• Global secondary tickets market by offline platform

• Global secondary tickets market by online platform

PART 08: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global secondary tickets market by geography

• Secondary tickets market in Americas

• Secondary tickets market in EMEA

• Secondary tickets market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Global secondary tickets market by key leading countries

• Secondary tickets market in US

• Secondary tickets market in UK

• Secondary tickets market in Germany

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continue…….

