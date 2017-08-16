WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “3D Magnetic Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.41% and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global 3D magnetic sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 21.41% during the period 2017-2021.

3D magnetic sensors are classic magnetic Hall sensors, which are fabricated with both vertical and horizontal plates on a single chip to enable 3D field sensing. These sensors offer accurate 3D sensing with extremely low power consumption. With just a small 6-pin package, the sensor provides a direct measurement of the x, y, and z magnetic field components. 3D magnetic sensors have the lowest power consumption, as low as 0.007 μA in power down mode and 10 μA in ultra-low power mode, making them one of the most efficient and power saving sensors.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1751463-global-3d-magnetic-sensor-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3D magnetic sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of magnetic sensors that offer accurate 3D sensing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Allegro MicroSystems

• Infineon Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

Other prominent vendors

• Analog Devices

• Asahi Kasei

• Bosch

• Honeywell International

• Micronas Semiconductor

Market driver

• Growing efficiency and sales in automobile segment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lengthy design phase increases time-to-market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of wearable technologies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1751463-global-3d-magnetic-sensor-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Technological overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global 3D magnetic sensors market by application 2016-2021

• Consumer electronics segment

• Industrial

• Automobile segment

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

• Linear 3D magnetic sensors

• Rotary 3D magnetic sensors

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Emergence of wearable technologies

• Improved size and cost-effectiveness of magnetic field sensors

• Replacement of 2D magnetic sensors

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1751463

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

