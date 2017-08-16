Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

3D Magnetic Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.41% and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - "3D Magnetic Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.41% and Forecast to 2022".

The analysts forecast the global 3D magnetic sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 21.41% during the period 2017-2021.

3D magnetic sensors are classic magnetic Hall sensors, which are fabricated with both vertical and horizontal plates on a single chip to enable 3D field sensing. These sensors offer accurate 3D sensing with extremely low power consumption. With just a small 6-pin package, the sensor provides a direct measurement of the x, y, and z magnetic field components. 3D magnetic sensors have the lowest power consumption, as low as 0.007 μA in power down mode and 10 μA in ultra-low power mode, making them one of the most efficient and power saving sensors.


Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3D magnetic sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of magnetic sensors that offer accurate 3D sensing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Allegro MicroSystems
• Infineon Technologies
• NXP Semiconductors
• STMicroelectronics

Other prominent vendors
• Analog Devices
• Asahi Kasei
• Bosch
• Honeywell International
• Micronas Semiconductor

Market driver
• Growing efficiency and sales in automobile segment
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Lengthy design phase increases time-to-market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Emergence of wearable technologies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Technological overview

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global 3D magnetic sensors market by application 2016-2021
• Consumer electronics segment
• Industrial
• Automobile segment
• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by type
• Linear 3D magnetic sensors
• Rotary 3D magnetic sensors

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends
• Emergence of wearable technologies
• Improved size and cost-effectiveness of magnetic field sensors
• Replacement of 2D magnetic sensors

Continue…….

