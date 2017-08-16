The analysts forecast the semiconductor production equipment market in South East Asia to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) in Southeast Asia 2017 Market Size,Status,Analysis and Forecast to 2022”.

The SPE market is divided into front-end and back-end process equipment industries. The front-end process includes the cutting-edge technology and integration. This process includes the silicon wafer process for manufacturing multiple integrated devices and the designing of electric circuits on the wafers. The back-end process involves chip assembling and the test process that includes dicing wafers and testing the chips. Semiconductor devices are used in mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, data center servers that play a key role in the use of big data, and equipment made of semiconductor components. Furthermore, with the increasing applications of Internet of Things (IoT) globally, the demand for semiconductors will increase in various segments, including consumer electronics, automobile, and healthcare.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1751470-semiconductor-production-equipment-spe-market-in-southeast-asia-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the semiconductor production equipment market in South East Asia for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipment values and exclude replacements, spares, and the aftermarket services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Semiconductor Production Equipment Market in South East Asia 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ASML,

• Applied Materials,

• Tokyo Electron,

• KLA-Tencor,

• Lam Research

Other prominent vendors

• AIXTRON SE

• ASM International

• Veeco

• Charm Engineering

• DI

• DMS

• Eugene Technology

• EXICON

• From30

• Global Standard Technology

• Hanmi Semiconductor

• Jusung Engineering

• Kookje Electric Korea

• Mirae

• Mujin

• NEONTECH

• Nikon Instruments

• Semes

• SHINSUNG E&G

• Teradyne

Market driver

• Increasing applications of IoT

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Dependence on a limited number of suppliers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in the use of semiconductor devices in automobiles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1751470-semiconductor-production-equipment-spe-market-in-southeast-asia-2017-2021



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Industry overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Memory segment

• Foundry segment

• IDM segment

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest of Southeast Asia

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive Scenario

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1751470

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.