Automotive Racing Seat 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.68% and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Automotive Racing Seat 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.68% and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global automotive racing seat market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% during the period 2017-2021.

A racing seat is a one-piece, molded structure that holds the occupant in an upright position during vehicular motion by restricting the body movement. This type of seat is mostly used in high-performance vehicles. Racing seats (such as the ones associated with the Lamborghini brand) are optimized in terms of weight. It generally uses a cushion for areas such as the lower back, upper back, head rest, and sitting location.


Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive racing seat market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the units of shipments in the OEM market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• RECARO
• Corbeau

Other prominent vendors
• Lear Corporation
• Faurecia Seating
• MOMO
• Cobra Seats

Market driver
• Light weighting of seats contributing to desired emission and fuel economy
Market challenge
• Delayed product delivery due to long technology development cycle
Market trend
• Emergence of autonomous and electric vehicle market in China
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
• Global automotive racing seat market by geography
• Automotive racing seat market in the Americas
• Automotive racing seat market in EMEA
• Automotive racing seat market in APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global automotive racing seat market by application

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Major vendors of racing seating systems
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• RECARO Automotive Seating
• Corbeau Seats

Continue…….

