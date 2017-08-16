Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Retail Automation Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Retail Automation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Automation Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Retail Automation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Retail Automation market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Retail Automation market by By Function, By Implementation, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Retail Automation market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players 

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) 
First Data Corporation (US) 
NCR Corporation (US) 
Fujitsu Limited (Japan) 
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US) 
Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) 
Kuka AG (Germany) 
Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) 
Pricer AB (Sweden) 
Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) 
Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan) 
E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) 
Kiosk & Display LLC (US) 
Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Facial Tissue in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
United States 
North America 
Europe 
Asia-Pacific 
South America 
Middle East and Africa

Main types of products 
Retail Automation Market, by Function 
PoS 
Barcode & RFID 
Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) 
Camera 
Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV) 
Retail Automation Market, by Implementation 
In-store 
Warehouse

Retail Automation Market, by Key Consumer 
Hypermarkets 
Supermarkets 
Single Item Stores 
Fuel Stations 
Retail Pharmacies

Table of Contents

Continued...

