Global Retail Automation Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Retail Automation market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Retail Automation market by By Function, By Implementation, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Retail Automation market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

First Data Corporation (US)

NCR Corporation (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US)

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany)

Pricer AB (Sweden)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

E&K Automation GmbH (Germany)

Kiosk & Display LLC (US)

Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Facial Tissue in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Main types of products

Retail Automation Market, by Function

PoS

Barcode & RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

Camera

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Retail Automation Market, by Implementation

In-store

Warehouse

Retail Automation Market, by Key Consumer

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

