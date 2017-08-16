Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.56% and Forecast to 2022

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2017-2021

The analysts forecast the global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the period 2017-2021.

The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment includes monitoring products and software. It is used for safe, reliable, fast, and efficient monitoring and control of oil and gas pipeline operations. The hardware components include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on oil and gas pipelines. The software systems include distributed control system (DCS) or programmable logic control (PLC)/supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Emerson

• Honeywell International

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Badger Meter

• Bentek Systems

• Diehl Metering

• Endress+Hauser Management

• General Electric

• HollySys Automation Technologies

• Inductive Automation

• KROHNE

• Landis+Gyr

• National Instruments

• Outlaw Automation

• Pepperl+Fuchs

• PetroCloud

• PSI GROUP AG

• Pure Technologies

• Quorum Business Solutions

• Ramboll

• Rockwell Automation

• WIKA Instrument

• Yokogawa Electric

• ICONICS

• Technical Toolboxes

Market driver

• Rise in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure

Market challenge

• Faulty instruments increase safety challenges

Market trend

• Development of drone technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market by application

• Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring market by hardware components

• Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market by software systems

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market by geography

• Oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market in Americas

• Oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market in EMEA

• Oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Development of drone technology

• Big data analytics in oil and gas industry

• Satellite-based pipeline monitoring system

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

