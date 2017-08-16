IT Governance to exhibit at The Future of Cyber Security conference in Manchester on 14 September

IT Governance, the leading provider of data protection and information security expertise, will be exhibiting at this year's The Future of Cyber Security event

IT Governance, the leading provider of data protection and information security expertise, will be exhibiting at The Future of Cyber Security conference in Manchester on Thursday, 14 September 2017.

The one-day conference focuses on helping organisations prevent cyber attacks and raising awareness of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). There will also be advice from industry experts, seminars and networking opportunities.

The conference will cover the strategic needs of enterprises and give attendees the opportunity to learn from thought leaders in the field. More than 300 senior decision-makers will interact with leading information security, data protection and cyber security specialists.

IT Governance is pleased to be exhibiting at the conference. We will provide expert advice on topics such as how to comply with the EU GDPR and offer practical solutions for data protection.

Alan Calder, IT Governance’s founder and CEO, will deliver a presentation from 2:05 pm on ‘Conducting cyber security health checks to initiate a GDPR, NIS Directive or ISO 27001 compliance project’.

You can register for the conference here and get more information on exhibitors, speakers and the event programme.

