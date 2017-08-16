Industrial and Factory Automation Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2021

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial and factory automation refers to technology in which repetitive processes carried over in various industries are made self-executing without direct human intervention. This incorporates several sensors, actuators and computing or control units which work in synchronization to perform the routine tasks. Continuous increase in demand for consumer goods both consumable and non-consumable type is converging attention of the industries to adopt automation in its production lines. High production volume with uncompromised product quality has been the major focus for almost all the players in various industry verticals and this can be easily achieved through industrial and factory automation. Factory automation generally employs robotic manipulators with various degrees of freedom to perform the repetitive steps in processes such as assembling, fabrication, logistics and so on at a faster speed and unparalleled precision. Evolution of vision guided industrial robots is availing new opportunities to factory automation in processes such as inspections, testing, material handling, assembling, machining and several others.

Industrial and Factory Automation Market has been segmented by system type, hardware, industries and geography. By system type the industrial and factory automation market is scrutinized by control systems, software, machine vision, instrumentation, sensors, power backup, services and others. The hardware segment includes scrutiny of field instruments, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), field instruments, connectivity, robotics and power and energy meters. The broad spectrum of end user industries comprehended includes energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, chemicals, oil and gas, electrical and electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals and others. Apart from the above segments the global market is analyzed by geographic regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Americas is set to dominate the global industry and factory automation market during the period 2016-2021, however APAC is poised to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.3% during the same period. Presence of well-established industrial base in China, Japan and Korea with increase in adoption of industrial and factory automation in automotive, electronics and power generation verticals is set to drive the drive. Moreover government participation and favorable initiatives in this region is poised to assist the growth in during the forecast period.

Prominent End User Industries

Energy

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food and beverage

Textiles

Chemicals

Oil and gas

Electrical and electronics

Pharmaceutical

Table of Content

1. Global Industrial And Factory Automation Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Industrial And Factory Automation Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. End User Profiling

3.3. Competitor Benchmarking

3.4. Financials Analysis

4. Global Industrial & Factory Automation Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1 Industry Revolution 4.0 To Provide Large Opportunities For Industrial And Factory Automation

4.1.2. Factory Automation In Automobile Industry Booming As The Vehicle Production Attains Cruising Speed

4.1.3. The Demanding Applications Subjected To Automotive Safety And Solace To Boost The Market

4.1.4. Rising Labor Costs Amidst The Aging Workforce To Boost The Demand For Industrial And Factory Automation

4.1.5. Reduction Of Operational Cost With The Advent Of Internet Of Things In Industrial And Factory Automation

4.1.6. Leasing Of Material Handling Equipment Is Set To Bring New Possibilities For The Industrial Automation Market

4.1.7. The Continual Developments In The Innovation Of Software Lays Platform For User Friendly Interfaces

4.2. Market Challenges/Constraints

4.2.1. Scarce Industrial Infrastructure Coupled With Lack Of Skilled Workforce

4.2.2. Lack Of Interoperability In The Deployment Of Wireless Connectivity

4.2.3. Large Initial Investment Is Set To Constrain The Market Development For Industrial And Factory Automation

4.2.4. Lag In Achieving Return On Investment For Small And Medium Enterprises May Restrict The Use In These Industries

4.4. Attractiveness Of The Industrial & Factory Automation Industry

4.4.1. Power Of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power Of Customers

4.4.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat Of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree Of Competition

5. Global Industrial & Factory Automation Market – Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Market Life Cycle Analysis

6. Industrial & Factory Automation Market By System Types

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Control Systems

6.2.1. Programmable Automation Controller (Pac)

6.2.2. Distributed Control System (Dcs)

6.2.3. Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition(Scada)

6.2.4. Programmable Logic Controller (Plc)

6.3. Software

6.3.1. Manufacturing Execution System (Mes)

6.3.2. Supply Chain Management (Scm)

6.3.3. Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)

6.4. Machine Vision

6.5. Instrumentation

6.6. Sensors

6.6.1. Temperature

6.6.2. Pressure

6.6.3. Position

6.6.4. Image

6.6.5. Current

6.6.6. Voltage

6.6.7. Power/Energy Sensor

6.7. Power Backup

6.8. Services

6.9. Others

……Continued

