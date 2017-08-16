Manohar lal Khattar Acknowledges Earthquake Onsite Early Warning System amid Independence Day celebrations at Gurugram
Triggered Test Alarm at Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) in the presence of senior officials and dignitariesGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurugram, Haryana, 15th August 2017: Shri Manohar lal Khattar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Haryana has become the first Chief Minister of any state in India by acknowledging Earthquake Onsite Early Warning and Security System installed at HIPA, Gurugram on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day on 15th August 2017 at Gurugram by triggering a test alarm in HIPA premises.
Under his dynamic leadership, the Department of Revenue & Disaster Management, Haryana identified a technology for onsite early warning of earthquakes when earthquakes and its early warning was a big issue before this country. The identified German technology has now given a new direction to the South Asian countries and now exploring to install such devices as a step to get prepared to fight disaster against severe earthquakes.
This unique technology has been developed with the cooperation of GFZ GEO Research Center, Potsdam, Germany and already tested successfully internationally by highly reputed GFZ itself; Sheriff University, Tehran, Iran; TUV Engineering industry, Germany and National Observatory of Athens, Greece. It has now been installed in more than 26 countries.
The system senses the primary wave of an earthquake and calculates its intensity. It is programmed in such a manner that it shuts off gas supply, power supply and switch on power back, water supply, stops the elevators on safest position, opens emergency gates and gives alarm in case of an earthquake of high intensity of more than 5. The company claims that it is only such system in the world which can be connected to the building management system.
Keeping in view of the huge loss of revenue and loss of lives in BHUJ earthquake and LATUR earthquakes are sufficient reasons for the states to worry in case any such incident occurs again. Recovery of revenue loss is only possible when the situation could be normalize at the earliest. This earthquake onsite early warning system can play a crucial role by putting the situation in order at the earliest.
Shri G. Prasanna Kumar, Director General, HIPA; D. Suresh, Commissioner, Gurugram, Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police , Gurugram, Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and many other dignitaries were also present at the occasion.
Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana triggering test alarm of earthquake onsite early warning system