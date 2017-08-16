Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Assessment and Therapeutics 2025

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pharmaceutical and Healthcare 2025

Pune, India, 16thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled "PharmaPoint: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2025".

Summary

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease characterized by an abnormal inflammatory response and airflow obstruction that is not fully reversible. Chronic airflow limitation is caused by both small airway diseases, such as obstructive bronchiolitis, as well as parenchymal destruction, including emphysema. Research suggests that the pathogenesis of COPD involves both genetic and environmental factors. The fourth leading cause of death in the world, COPD progresses slowly and symptoms, including shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, cough, and increased mucous production, worsen over time. Although it is currently unknown if the damage to the airways and lungs can be reversed, treatments and lifestyle changes can help slow the progress of the disease.

Report estimates the 2015 sales for the COPD market at approximately $9.9 billion across the 8MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan, and Australia. Over the course of the 10-year forecast period, the COPD market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% across the 8MM. Each of the 8MM are anticipated to grow significantly, recording CAGRs of 3.7%, 5.2%, 4.3%, and 6.6% across the US, 5EU, Japan, and Australia, respectively. At the end of 2025, the US will account for 77.8% of sales across the 8MM, while the 5EU, Japan, and Australia will account for around 19.2%, 2.4%, and 0.7% of sales, respectively. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher prices of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of COPD in the region, as well as the anticipated high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) of GSK’s Nucala and AstraZeneca’s benralizumab in the US market.

