Ice Cream Germany Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Summary

The Ice Cream sector in Germany is driven by increasing disposable income and growing consumer demand for high-quality products in the country. Of the three markets, Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream is the largest in value terms, while the Artisanal Ice Cream market is forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. On-trade transactions account for the leading share in the distribution of Ice Cream products in the country. Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used package material in the sector, while Paper & Board is forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. Unilever, Nestle, and Bofrost Diensteistungs are the leading market players in the German Ice Cream sector.

Country Profile report on the Ice Cream sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021. The overall market value and volume included in the report is split on the basis of On-trade and Off-trade

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as On-trade, Cash & Carries and warehouse Clubs, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, and others; Pack data for: Carton, Film, Bag/Sachet, Tub, Wrapper, Bottle, and Tube.

Scope

- The Ice Cream sector in Germany is forecast to grow at 2.5% CAGR in value terms during 2016-2021

- Per capita consumption in the Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream market is noticeably higher compared to other markets in Germany

- On-trade transactions account for the leading share in the distribution of Ice Cream products in Germany

- Artisanal Producers lead the German Ice Cream sector

- Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used package material in the German Ice Cream sector

Reasons to buy

- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

- Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits

- Access the key and most influential consumer trends driving Ice Cream products consumption, and how they influence consumer behavior in the market which will help determine the best audiences to target

- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as GDP per capita, population (overall and breakdown by age), and consumer price index. It also covers a comparative analysis of political, economic, socio-demographic, and technological indicators (PEST) across 50 countries.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Report Scope 1

2. Executive summary 3

3. Germany in the global and regional context 5

3.1. Germany’s share in the Global and Western European Ice Cream sector 5

3.2. Germany compared to other leading countries in Western Europe 6

4. Market size analysis - Ice Cream sector 7

4.1. Value and volume analysis - Ice Cream sector in Germany 7

4.2. Per capita consumption - Germany compared to Western Europe and globally 8

4.3. Value and volume analysis by markets in the Ice Cream sector 9

4.4. Growth analysis by markets 10

5. Market and category analysis 11

5.1. Per capita consumption analysis by markets 11

5.2. Market analysis: Artisanal Ice Cream 12

5.3. Market analysis: Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve 13

5.4. Market analysis: Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream 16

6. Distribution analysis 19

6.1. Distribution channel share analysis: Ice Cream sector 19

6.2. Distribution channel share analysis: Artisanal Ice Cream 20

6.3. Distribution channel share analysis: Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve 21

6.4. Distribution channel share analysis: Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream 22

7. Competitive landscape 23

7.1. Brand share analysis by sector 23

7.2. Brand share analysis by markets 25

…Continued

