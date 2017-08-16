United States Crude Oil Refinery Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook”.

"United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022", is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in United States. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in United States for the period 2012-2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country’s oil refinery industry.

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

- Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country’s crude oil industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country

Key points to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

- Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

Table of Contents

1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. United States Refining Industry

4. Recent Contracts

5. Financial Deals Landscape

6. Recent Developments

7. Appendix

