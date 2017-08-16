Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Summary

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

The global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

A2SEA

MPI-Offshore

Seajacks

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Geosea

Van Oord

Jack-Up Barge

SEAFOX

Swire Blue Ocean

Gaoh Offshore

Major applications as follows:

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 A2SEA

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 MPI-Offshore

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Seajacks

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Geosea

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Van Oord

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Jack-Up Barge

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 SEAFOX

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Swire Blue Ocean

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Gaoh Offshore

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 Application 1

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Application 1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Application 2

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Application 2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Application 3

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Application 3 Market Size and Forecast

