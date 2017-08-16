Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Fiber Laser 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 11.69% and Forecast to 2021”.

Fiber Laser Market 2017

Executive Summary

Fiber lasers contain the active gain medium, which is an optical fiber integrated with rare-earth elements such as erbium and ytterbium. In a fiber laser, a part of the fiber is used as the resonating cavity. The laser action takes place in this cavity, and laser beams are generated. Fiber lasers are preferred over other lasers such as CO₂ lasers. This is because they are more reliable, efficient, robust, portable, and easier to operate than the other lasers.

The analysts forecast the global fiber laser market to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fiber laser market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Fiber Laser Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• IPG Photonics

• ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

• TRUMPF

• Newport

• Coherent

Other prominent vendors

• AdValue Photonics

• Calmar Laser

• Furukawa Electric

• Hypertherm

• Lumentum Operations

• Nufern

Market driver

• Increasing use of lasers in medical application

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

Market trend

• Growing expansion of product portfolios by vendors

Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Technology landscape

• Market overview

• Fiber laser mechanism

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global fiber laser market by application

• Global fiber laser market by material processing

• Global fiber laser market by advanced applications

• Global fiber laser market by medical applications

• Global fiber laser market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global fiber laser market by geography

• Fiber laser market in APAC

• Fiber laser market in EMEA

• Fiber laser market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growing expansion of product portfolios by vendors

• Increasing introduction of fiber lasers embedded with ribbon cores

• Growing business expansions of vendors

• Increasing collaborations among vendors

• Rising technological advances

• Emergence of environment-friendly technologies

..…..Continued

