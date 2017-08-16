Global Hydropower Market Analysis to 2025-Identify Key Factors Driving Investment Opportunities in Key Countries
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Global Hydropower (Large Hydro, Small Hydro and Pumped Storage) Market Size, Segmentation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2025” is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market.
The report provides a detailed insight into the global hydropower market along with market analysis of key countries - US, Canada, Brazil, Norway, Turkey, Russia, China, India, Japan, Vietnam and Iran. The report covers information related to market size, installed capacity, power generation and market segmentation (small hydro, large hydro and pumped storage) during 2006-2025. The report analyzes key market aspects which determine hydropower sector and provides information on active and upcoming hydropower plants, tenders and contracts, and investment trends.
The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
The report includes -
- Hydropower market study at global level and at key country level, covering countries such as US, Canada, Brazil, Norway, Turkey , Russia, China, India, Japan, Vietnam and Iran
- Historic and forecast data for cumulative and annual installed power capacity for hydropower
- Historic and forecast data for cumulative and annual installed power capacity by segment
- Information on active and upcoming hydropower plants, major tender and contracts and investment trends in the top countries
- Analysis on major market forces driving or restraining the growth of hydropower market at global and regional level
- Market size data at country and global level
- Key policies and regulations supporting the development of hydropower market at country level
Reasons to buy
The report will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in hydropower sector
- Identify opportunities and plan strategies
- Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in key countries
- Develop strategies based on developments in the hydropower market
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential
- Identify key partners and business-development avenues
- Respond to your market structure, strategies and prospects
