Infant Formula Testing Global Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.02% and Forecast to 2021

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infant formula products help the parents to ensure nutritional requirements of infants are met. As the accuracy of nutrition and product safety hold high importance, the need for testing of formulas is highlighted. The governing authorities stress on the formula to be tested even if there is an insignificant change in nutritive configuration in order to ensure that no variations are made in the nutritional value of product. In addition, guidelines are established related to authentication of ingredients which the companies need to comply with. Increasing strictness about safety regulations of infant formula products propels the growth of infant formula testing market. There is also a strong need for the manufacturing companies to provide a proper nutritional labeling to the formulas. These factors steer the infant formula testing market which is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% and is set to reach $140.5m by 2021.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1654132-infant-formula-testing-market-by-test-type-allergens-testing-adulteration-testing

Various kinds of testing methods used in the infants testing market have been analyzed and included in the report. The most widely accepted ones are allergens testing, adulteration testing, nutritional analysis and microbiology testing. Testing companies employ several technologies including NMR spectroscopy, chromatography, mass spectrometry, polymerase chain reaction and immunoassay to test the products and provide results to government bodies, infant formula manufacturers and consumer groups. The report also covers analysis on potential and prospects of various testing technology enabled services including NMR Spectrometry, PCR, Immunoassay, Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography.

The major regions and key countries have been studied with respect to this market. Asia Pacific region is the largest market for infant formula as well as testing services. This region is set to dominate in the coming years as well with tightening regulations and burgeoning infant formula market. The Americas account for the second largest market followed by Europe which is estimated to grow at sluggish rate during 2016-2021.

The key market players of infant formula testing services are:

Covance Inc. (U.S.)

Bureau Veritas SA (Belgium)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

SGS SA (Switzerland))

Intertek (U.K.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1654132-infant-formula-testing-market-by-test-type-allergens-testing-adulteration-testing

Table of Content

1. Infant Formula Testing Market Overview

2. Infant Formula Testing Market -Executive Summary

3. Global Infant Formula Testing Market Landscape

3.1. Market share Analysis.

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.3. Competitor Benchmarking

3.4. Financial Analysis

4. Infant Formula Testing Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints & Challenges

4.3. Attractiveness of the Infant Formula Testing Market

4.3.1. Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Power of Customers

4.3.3. Threat of New entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitution

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

5. Infant Formula Testing Market – Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Opportunity Analysis

5.3. Market Life Cycle Analysis

6. Infant Formula Testing Market - By Test Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Allergens Testing

6.3. Adulteration testing

6.4. Nutritional Analysis

6.5. Microbiology Testing

6.6. Others

7. Infant Formula Testing Market - By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. NMR Spectroscopy

7.3. Chromatography

7.4. Mass Spectrometry

7.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.6. Immunoassay

7.7. Others

8. Infant Formula Testing Market - By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Americas

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Brazil

8.2.4. Rest of Americas

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. Switzerland

8.3.4. France

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. Australia & New Zealand

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. Rest of APAC

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Middle East

8.5.2. Africa

……Continued

Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1654132