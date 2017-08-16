Dairy & Soy Food Germany Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Dairy & Soy Food Germany Market Consumption 2017 Forecast to 2021

Summary

The Dairy & Soy Food sector in Germany is driven by increasing demand for dairy products with functional and natural ingredients in the country. Of the nine markets, Cheese is the largest in value terms, while the Soymilk & Soy Drinks market is forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of dairy and soy food products in the country. Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used packaging material in the sector and is also forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. Royal FrieslandCampina, Muller Group, and Ehrmann are the leading market players in the German Dairy & Soy Food sector.

Country Profile report on the Dairy & Soy Food sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021. The overall market value and volume included in the report is split on the basis of On-trade and Off-trade

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Butter & Spreadable Fats, Cheese, Cream, Dairy-Based & Soy-Based Desserts, Drinkable Yogurt, Fromage Frais & Quark, Milk, Soymilk & Soy Drinks, and Yogurt with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as On-trade, Cash & Carries and warehouse Clubs, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and container types in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, and others; container data for: Carton, Film, Bag/Sachet, Tub, Wrapper, Bottle, and Tube.

Scope

- The Dairy & Soy Food sector in Germany is forecast to grow at 1.3% CAGR in value terms during 2016-2021

- Per capita consumption in the Milk market is noticeably higher compared to other markets in Germany

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the German Dairy & Soy Food sector

- Kerrygold is the leading brand in value terms in the German Butter & Spreadable Fats market

- Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used packaging material in the German Dairy & Soy Food sector

Reasons to buy

- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

- Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits

- Access the key and most influential consumer trends driving Dairy & Soy Food products consumption, and how they influence consumer behavior in the market which will help determine the best audiences to target

- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as GDP per capita, population (overall and breakdown by age), and consumer price index. It also covers a comparative analysis of political, economic, socio-demographic, and technological indicators (PEST) across 50 countries.

