Target Drone Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Target Drone Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Target Drone Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , August 16, 2017

Target drones are remotely controlled unmanned vehicles use for various defence operations. These are subclass of aerial targets that are specifically created for Research, Development, testing & Evaluation (RDT&E) purposes. This encompasses many applications such as target and decoy, training, reconnaissance. Increase in spending of aerial target developments, initiatives for unmanned combat aerial vehicle programs, emphasis on testing & evaluation and training are the primary factors that have been driving the growth of this market.

The global target drone market has been analyzed with respect to different parameters such as demand, supply, end-users and service providers. Target drone market is classified based on the specification, engine type, application and by geography.

The overall market is also presented from the perspective of different geographic regions and the key countries in each region. Americas is the dominating market which held a major revenue share in 2015 mainly driven by investments in Special Forces, UAVs and fighter aircraft able to carry ground attacks. APAC attributed the fastest growth rate resulting from developing nations such as China and India developing indigenous air based defense equipment to reduce their import spending on defense. This growth was followed by Europe and RoW. The global target drone market is estimated to reach $5.82 Bn by 2021 with CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. 

Target drone market is dominated by four companies which together held a major share in 2015, namely: 
Boeing (U.S.) 
Lockheed Martin (U.S.) 
Northrop Grumman (U.S.) 
Meggit (U.K.)

These companies have significant presence in the target drone market with wide service offerings and considerable brand image. Other companies in the market include: 
Kratos (U.S.) 
Qinetiq (U.K.) 
Textron(U.S.) and others.

 Target Drone Market Overview 
2. Executive Summary 
3. Target Drone Market Landscape 
3.1. Market Share Analysis 
3.2. Comparative Analysis 
3.2.1. Product Benchmarking 
3.2.2. Patent Analysis 
3.2.3. End User Profiling 
3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis 
4. Target Drone - Market Forces 
4.1. Market Drivers 
4.2. Market Constraints 
4.3. Market Challenges 
4.4. Attractiveness of Target Drone Market 
4.4.1. Power of Suppliers 
4.4.2. Power of Customers 
4.4.3. Threats of New Entrants 
4.4.4. Threats of Substitution 
4.4.5. Degree of Competition 
5. Target Drone Market - Strategic Analysis 
5.1. Value Chain Analysis 
5.2. Pricing Analysis 
5.3. Opportunity Analysis 
5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis 
5.5. Suppliers and Distributors 
6. Target Drone Market – By Specification 
6.1. Size 
6.2. Speed 
6.3. Endurance 
6.4. Altitude 
6.5. Autonomy 
6.6. Maneuverability 
6.7. Reach 
6.8. Payload 
6.9. Retrieval System 
6.10. Others 
7. Target Drone Market – By Engine Type 
7.1. Piston Engine 
7.2. Wankel Engine 
7.3. Turboprop 
7.4. Turbojet 
7.5. Others 
8. Target Drone Market – By Application 
8.1. Target and Decoy 
8.2. Testing and Calibration of Weapon System 
8.3. Training 
8.4. Reconnaissance 
8.5. Tracking and Monitoring 
8.6. Research and Development of Weapons 
8.7. Others 
9. Target Drone Market – By Region 
9.1. Americas 
9.1.1. U.S 
9.1.2. Canada 
9.1.3. Brazil 
9.1.4. Chile 
9.1.5. Others 
9.2. Africa 
9.2.1. Egypt 
9.2.2. Algeria 
9.2.3. Ethiopia 
9.2.4. South Africa 
9.2.5. Others 
9.3. Europe 
9.3.1. U.K 
9.3.2. France 
9.3.3. Germany 
9.3.4. Italy 
9.3.5. Others 
9.4. APAC 
9.4.1. China 
9.4.2. Japan 
9.4.3. South Korea 
9.4.4. India 
9.4.5. Australia 
9.4.6. Others 
9.5. ROW 
    

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
wiseguyreports

