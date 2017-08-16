Top Starter Solenoid Switch Supplier T&X® Will Attend To MIMS Automechanika Moscow

Starter Solenoid Switch Expert for 12 years Over 600 Solenoid Switch Models

T&X Auto Parts Co., Ltd, a top solenoid switch supplier announced that it would be attending the MIMS Automechanika Moscow exhibition in Russia.

RUIAN, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T&X Auto Parts Co., Ltd, a top solenoid switch supplier announced that it would be attending the MIMS Automechanika Moscow exhibition in Russia. The trade fair, set to take place from the 21st to the 24th of August 2017, is the largest in the region. It attracts automotive parts manufacturers and visitors from all over the world.

Speaking about the exhibition, the product manager at T & X Auto Parts, Thomas Yang, had this to say: " The MIMS Automechanika Moscow will be a great opportunity to showcase our solenoid switch and solenoid relay auto parts to expand our already growing market. The exhibition will help us gain entry into the Russian market and that of neighboring countries. The fair is among the many we have been attending to reach out to international markets, and we welcome visitors to our booth. You will find us under pavilion 2, hall number 3. Our booth number will be C689. "

About The Exhibition

The MIMS Automechanika Moscow trade fair is jointly organized by ITE Group and Messe Frankfurt international, both exhibition-organizing companies. It brings together a show of products from manufacturers in Russia and other countries around the world. Products on display range from automotive parts, automotive spares, filling station equipment, workshop equipment, IT products, automotive workshop equipment, and much more.

The trade fair is an international event that's held every year and lasts for four days. Last year, it attracted a total of 1, 022 top manufacturers in the automotive aftermarket industry from 40 countries. During the four days, the trade fair recorded more than 30,000 visitors. The number of visitors is expected to rise this year, based on past trends.

Visitors to the T & X 's booth number 2.3C689 will get a chance to sample the over 600 solenoid switch models which include the following.

Motorcycle starter solenoid,

Auto Starter Solenoid,

12/24V Starter Solenoid,

Hitachi System Starter solenoid,

Lucas System Starter Solenoid,

Delco System starter solenoid, and much more.

T&X also prepared two free starter solenoid switch guides for the buyer, one for common starter solenoid FAQs, one for starter solenoid switch manufacturing production. The buyer can download it for free or read online.

About The Company T&X Auto Parts Co., Ltd

T&X was founded in the year 2005 and has its headquarters in Ruian, Zhejiang, in China. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the top manufacturers of automotive products for the aftermarket industry. Their products feature the latest manufacturing technology, to meet set standards and customer satisfaction. The company is ISO certified, and the starter solenoids they make are top quality.



T&X® Starter Solenoid Switch Manufacturer